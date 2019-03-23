Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Two stabbed at hospital in southeast

by Talisa Eley
23rd Mar 2019 10:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO people have been stabbed in a frantic attack at Logan Hospital early this morning with a man now under police guard.

Two hospital employees were attacked by a patient with a sharp object about 5am.

A Queensland Health spokeswomman confirmed a wardsman and a security guard were both injured during the violent attack.

The wardsman was stabbed in the leg, while the security guard was treated for cuts to his left thigh.

Sources have told the Bulletin the patient allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the two men.

Their injuries are not life-threatening, though one of the guards is believed to have undergone surgery to stop the bleeding, the sources said.

It is understood the man had voluntarily attended the hospital for treatment.

Police could not confirm what kind of weapon was used, or how the attacker came to have it.

The police spokesman confirmed the man was not under police guard before the violent outburst.

The man has since been sedated and police expect to speak with him later in the day with investigations still ongoing.

More Stories

hospital logan stabbing

Top Stories

    Water meters to be replaced over coming months

    Water meters to be replaced over coming months

    News Meters more than 10 years old set for replacement.

    RESTRICTED: Asbestos confirmed in local school

    premium_icon RESTRICTED: Asbestos confirmed in local school

    News 'Safety and wellbeing of students and staff is the highest priority'

    Funding boost for coral bleach education in Gladstone

    premium_icon Funding boost for coral bleach education in Gladstone

    News Find out how this education institution will use the funds

    Philippa takes out inaugural award win

    premium_icon Philippa takes out inaugural award win

    News The Central Queensland Woman in Business of the Year Award winners.