Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to Great Keppel Island this afternoon
RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to Great Keppel Island this afternoon
News

Two people rescued from GKI on NYE

Jack Evans
1st Jan 2020 1:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS OTHERS saw in the new year, the RACQ Capricorn Rescue team was called to Great Keppel Island to attend a male patient who was injured during a football match at a house on the island early New Year's Day.

The man in his mid-30s dislocated his shoulder and sustained facial injuries when he slipped and fell heavily to the ground.

He was treated on scene by a Queensland Ambulance Service critical care paramedic and was then prepared for the flight back to Rockhampton Hospital.

While on the ground, Rescue 300 received another call for assistance for a young man on the island who was unresponsive and in need of paramedic care.

The Queensland Ambulance critical care paramedic and aircrewman attended and stabilised the patient while another QAS crew was deployed to the island through the Yeppoon Coast Guard.

The initial patient was then flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a painful yet stable condition to have his arm realigned.

The second patient, a male in his teens, was taken to Yeppoon Hospital for treatment of a medical condition.

great keppel island new years eve 2020 racq capricorn rescue helicopter
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Meet the first 2020 baby

        premium_icon Meet the first 2020 baby

        News THE Maunders family were among the hundreds watching the fireworks at Memorial Park last night when Rachel began to go into labour.

        Popular city Thai restaurant's big face-lift

        premium_icon Popular city Thai restaurant's big face-lift

        News The Goondoon St restaurant underwent it’s first renovations since opening in...

        11 new and exciting businesses that came to town in 2019

        premium_icon 11 new and exciting businesses that came to town in 2019

        News From impulsive decisions to long-term plans, here are some of Gladstone’s newest...

        Q&A: What is your New Year’s resolution?

        premium_icon Q&A: What is your New Year’s resolution?

        News From more holidays to doing well in school, here’s what people around town hope to...