Two people rescued from GKI on NYE

AS OTHERS saw in the new year, the RACQ Capricorn Rescue team was called to Great Keppel Island to attend a male patient who was injured during a football match at a house on the island early New Year's Day.

The man in his mid-30s dislocated his shoulder and sustained facial injuries when he slipped and fell heavily to the ground.

He was treated on scene by a Queensland Ambulance Service critical care paramedic and was then prepared for the flight back to Rockhampton Hospital.

While on the ground, Rescue 300 received another call for assistance for a young man on the island who was unresponsive and in need of paramedic care.

The Queensland Ambulance critical care paramedic and aircrewman attended and stabilised the patient while another QAS crew was deployed to the island through the Yeppoon Coast Guard.

The initial patient was then flown to Rockhampton Hospital in a painful yet stable condition to have his arm realigned.

The second patient, a male in his teens, was taken to Yeppoon Hospital for treatment of a medical condition.