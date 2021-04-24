Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Targa Tasmania has been rocked with a double fatality at Cygnet on the event’s final day, just one day after a driver was killed on one of the event’s stages.
Targa Tasmania has been rocked with a double fatality at Cygnet on the event’s final day, just one day after a driver was killed on one of the event’s stages.
News

Two people killed in serious Targa crash

24th Apr 2021 1:14 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO people have died in a serious crash during the Cygnet stage of the Targa Tasmania rally.

The driver and co-driver died in the crash on Wattle Grove Road.

Targa Tasmania officials said police have closed the road and emergency services are in attendance at the scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or anticipate delays until the scene is cleared.

The crash comes a day after a driver was killed in a crash on the Lyell Highway.

Originally published as Two people killed in serious Targa crash

fatality targa tasmania

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ short-changed on DV funding, says LNP

        Premium Content CQ short-changed on DV funding, says LNP

        News Two projects in CQ received $205,438 funding, one at Gladstone and one based in...

        Roadworks to begin on busy Gladstone thoroughfare

        Premium Content Roadworks to begin on busy Gladstone thoroughfare

        News The roadworks are expected to be completed by mid-June.

        ‘Cafe by day, carvery by night’: New diner opens in Gladstone

        Premium Content ‘Cafe by day, carvery by night’: New diner opens in...

        Business “We want to support seniors and people with disabilities.”