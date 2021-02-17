Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the incident on Telegraph Rd and Schulte St happened just after 12pm. Photo: Channel 7
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the incident on Telegraph Rd and Schulte St happened just after 12pm. Photo: Channel 7
News

Two people killed in horror crash

Mikayla Haupt
and Chris Clarke
17th Feb 2021 12:39 PM | Updated: 2:48 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE: A male motorcyclist and a female passenger have died following a horrific crash at Bundaberg.

The accident, in which the bike and another vehicle collide, occurred at the intersection of Telegraph Rd and Schulte St about 12.10pm.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were treating numerous patients, including two people who were reported to be in a critical condition.

The male bike rider and his female passenger have died.

An elderly woman was taken to hospital with chest injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

 

EARLIER: Paramedics have been called to a "serious" vehicle and motorcycle crash in Bundaberg East.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said three people have been assessed, two of which are in a critical condition.

The third patient, a female with chest injuries, has been take to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

The incident on Telegraph Rd and Schulte St happened at 12.10pm.

QAS advised the community to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story, more to come.

More Stories

bundaberg editors picks qas
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone fireys recognised for NSW bushfire efforts

        Premium Content Gladstone fireys recognised for NSW bushfire efforts

        News Fifteen volunteers were acknowleged for their services during the New South Wales bushfires.

        $1.3m Tannum Sands ‘dream home’ has pool, granny flat, bar

        Premium Content $1.3m Tannum Sands ‘dream home’ has pool, granny flat, bar

        Property The luxury property on 2.4 acres has just come onto the market.

        Moura drink driver’s silly decision comes back to bite him

        Premium Content Moura drink driver’s silly decision comes back to bite him

        Crime The man had needlessly been off the road for 18 months.

        Man accused of distributing child pornography out on bail

        Premium Content Man accused of distributing child pornography out on bail

        Crime The man applied to have his conditions varied in court this week.