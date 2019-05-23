Menu
A roadblock on Berrimah Rd near Marlow Rd because of a double fatal at the intersection of Berrimah Rd and Tiger Brennan Drive. Picture: Katrina Bridgeford
A roadblock on Berrimah Rd near Marlow Rd because of a double fatal at the intersection of Berrimah Rd and Tiger Brennan Drive. Picture: Katrina Bridgeford
News

Two people killed in car crash

by David Wood
23rd May 2019 9:13 AM
Two people have been killed and two more are in hospital after a crash on Tiger Brennan Drive.

NT Police Territory Duty Superintendent Vicki Koum said just before midnight last night a two car collision left two people dead at the intersection of Tiger Brennan Dr and Berrimah Rd.

One person died at the scene.

St John Ambulance Territory duty manager Craig Garraway said paramedics attempted unsuccessfully to resuscitate one of the patients on the way to hospital.

"It appears to have been quite a high impact and my understanding at the moment is that it was four patients, two deceased and two critical in hospital," he said.

"It was obviously a traumatic scene and police will be there for most of the morning."

Duty Supt Koum said two people were also taken to Royal Darwin Hospital with unknown injuries.

"Very tragically two persons are deceased," she said.

"The Major Crash Investigation Unit are currently at the site."

Tiger Brennan Dr is closed between Tivendale Rd and Amy Johnson Ave and Berrimah Rd is closed between Wishart Rd and Marlow Rd.

She said people needed to avoid the area as the roads would not be open for some time.

fatal crash fatality northern territory

