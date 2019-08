Two people were hospitalised following a truck rollover.

TWO people have been transported to hospital following a truck rollover overnight.

A woman with rib and leg pain was transported to Springsure Hospital and a man with a wrist injury was transported to Emerald Hospital following the truck rollover on the Carnarvon Highway near Consuelo at 11.50pm Tuesday night.

Both were believed to be in a stable condition.