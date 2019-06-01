Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO
News

Two people hospitalised after house fire outside Toowoomba

1st Jun 2019 8:30 AM | Updated: 9:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE, 10am: A WESTBROOK home has sustained 90 per cent damage to its structure after a house fire overnight a Queensland Fire Emergency Service spokeswoman has said. 

"We had two urban trucks attend the incident, as well as a tanker and some rurals," she said.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the fire is being treated as "non-suspicious".

EARLIER: TWO people have been taken to hospital following a house fire in Westbrook overnight.

Emergency services responded to the house fire on the Gore Highway at 12.44am on Saturday morning.

The house was fully engulfed, with two patients being treated for smoke inhalation and possible airway burns.

Both patients were transported to Toowoomba Hospital in stable conditions.

More Stories

Show More
house fire toowoomba emergency
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    'I wish I had more time': Father treads for his son

    premium_icon 'I wish I had more time': Father treads for his son

    News Nugget opens up about his son Mitch who took his own life a month ago

    REVEALED: Streets hit by theives in Gladstone this week

    premium_icon REVEALED: Streets hit by theives in Gladstone this week

    Crime Find out which suburbs have been the hardest hit

    Chanel College in business to win

    premium_icon Chanel College in business to win

    Business Uni challenge tests student teams

    Free tools to help quit smoking

    premium_icon Free tools to help quit smoking

    Health CQ has some of the highest smoking rates in the state.