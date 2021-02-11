Menu
Emergency services were called to the scene at 5.19am.
Two people hospitalised after crash on Dawson Hwy

Eilish Massie
by
11th Feb 2021 6:54 AM

Two people were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Clinton on Thursday morning. Emergency services were called to Don Young Dr and Dawson Hwy at 5.19am.  A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said two patients, a man believed to be in his 30s, and another man, were treated at the scene.  The QAS spokesman said the man in his 30s had a chest injury and the other man had minor lacerations on his hand.  Both were taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.  A Queensland Police Service spokesman said there were no reported road closures. 

