Two people hospitalised after crash on Dawson Hwy

Two people were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Clinton on Thursday morning. Emergency services were called to Don Young Dr and Dawson Hwy at 5.19am. A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said two patients, a man believed to be in his 30s, and another man, were treated at the scene. The QAS spokesman said the man in his 30s had a chest injury and the other man had minor lacerations on his hand. Both were taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition. A Queensland Police Service spokesman said there were no reported road closures.