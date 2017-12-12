Two out of three Gladstone locals are doing it... are you?

Menu
TWO thirds of Gladstone folk know there's nowhere else like The Observer for local news.

This website, along with its print edition, are reaching Gladstone residents and businesses, with the latest figures revealing The Observer reaches two out of every three Gladstone Region locals.

Mayor Matt Burnett says he couldn't do his job without reading The Observer online every day.

"I used to be the only mayor in Australia who didn't read the local paper, now I subscribe," he said.

Every month, 63,000 people are reading The Observer website.

The Observer's new editor Christine McKee said the numbers reflected the editorial team's efforts and its commitment to the Gladstone community, local news and people.

"It's been a thrill to return to Gladstone to lead the editorial team. My history and my heart is here," she said.

"It's a vote of confidence from our readers and we will do everything we can to give people a reason to care about what goes on around them.

The Observer also plays an important role within News Corp's regional network.

The network connects with over 3.9 million people each month across print and online, including more than seven out of every 10 regional Queenslanders.

