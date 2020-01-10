Two of three Townsville prison farm escapees caught
TWO of the three men who ran away from Townsville's low-security prison farm have been arrested, police have confirmed.
Three prisoners at Townsville Correction Centre's low-security prison farm; Alex Leroy Ryan, 28, Ethan Joseph Arona Kerr, 18, and Anthony James Parkinson, 22, were flagged as escapees after failing to turn up for a roll call on Sunday evening.
A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed two men had been taken into custody on Thursday.
28-year-old Ryan was arrested in Kirwan while it is understood 18-year-old Kerr handed himself in to police about 9.30pm last night.
22-year-old Parkinson was yet to be accounted for.