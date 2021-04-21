Two new senior executives in GPC management shake up

Two new senior executives will be recruited by Gladstone Ports Corporation in addition to a CEO. Picture: Rodney Stevens DJI Mavic Air 2

A senior management shake-up at Gladstone Ports Corporation will result in two new executives being appointed in addition to a CEO.

Former acting CEO, now chief operating officer Craig Walker issued staff an update on management changes at GPC.

This follows Mr Walker’s more than two years as acting CEO, and April 12 appointment to the new position of COO.

“The Board is appointing an interim CEO to commence in May 2021, until a permanent CEO is appointed following a new recruitment process,” Mr Walker wrote.

The revelation of ‘a new recruitment process’ follows questions raised in Queensland parliament by the LNP last month about the referral of the GPC CEO appointment process to the Crime and Corruption Commission.

The management reshuffle has Mr Walker retaining authorities he held as acting CEO.

“The Board has extended my authorities and delegations held as acting CEO until such time as an interim CEO commences to ensure the continuity of governance and statutory obligations,” Mr Walker wrote.

“As a result, there will be significant executive recruitment in the coming months.”

The executive recruitment comes after three general managers resigned in 2018, and former CEO Peter O’Sullivan was axed following a CCC investigation.

“In addition to the permanent CEO position, the position of chief financial officer, which was vacated by Rob Hall and the role of executive general manager of RG Tanna Terminal will be advertised,” Mr Walker wrote.

“While the recruitment process is underway, Ged Melrose will continue acting in the role of executive general manager up to October 2021.”

Mr Walker encouraged GPC staff to continue to be safe and productive while changes were implemented.

“I encourage employees not to allow these developments to be a distraction but rather continue with the exemplary work of recent times and keep safety at the forefront of our minds,” Mr Walker wrote.

“Over the past two and half years, it has been a privilege to serve GPC in the capacity as ACEO and I sincerely thank you all for the support during this time.”

