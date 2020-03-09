Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Two school students the latest coronavirus cases confirmed

by Stephanie Bedo and Ben Graham
9th Mar 2020 7:45 PM

 

There are fears coronavirus figures across the country will climb even further with  75 Aussies already diagnosed.

The latest are two Year 10 students at a school in Sydney's west and a Year 7 student in the north. 

There is growing worry people are not isolating themselves when sick, causing the deadly infection to spread further.

A student in Hobart went to two nightspots and to work at a hotel after he had been told to stay home while waiting for results of tests. A woman in Perth went to an orchestra concert and a Melbourne doctor treated patients while experiencing symptoms.

Now the country's peak medical body has urged politicians to step back and let Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy be the main voice of the country's response, to avoid confusion.

coronavirus editors picks school children school closures seniors-news

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 56 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 56 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court...

        Man stole $2.4k in beauty items while off his meds

        premium_icon Man stole $2.4k in beauty items while off his meds

        Crime He was told going off his medication wasn’t a “very good decision”

        Council hopefuls set to pitch their cases

        premium_icon Council hopefuls set to pitch their cases

        News Gladstone residents will have the chance to meet the candidates running for council...