Two new businesses could be setting up shop in Gladstone

Gladstone could be in for a treat with two new clothing businesses setting up shop

SPECULATION is rife Gladstone will soon get two new major fashion retail outlets.

In a time where retail businesses are closing regularly in Gladstone, it is believed a major fashion group is currently looking for locations for two new businesses.

The Observer understands the two shops to open in Gladstone will be from the Specialty Fashion Group (SFG), a large fashion retailer of both men's and women's wear.

If the report is confirmed, Gladstone could expect to see brands such as Millers, Rivers, Katies, City Chic or Autograph, which are all in the SFG stable.

At this point, it is believed SFG is looking for suitable sites in Gladstone for the two shops.

After today's reopening of Crossroads, which is also part of SFG, the good news locals might have even more retailers to shop at couldn't come at a better time.

The Observer has attempted to contact SFG's head office but is still waiting on an official statement.

Updates to follow.