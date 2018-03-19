Two new additions for Gladstone couple

TWICE THE EXCITEMENT: Stella Rose and Archer James Briskey were born at Gladstone's Mater Hospital on March 16.

A GLADSTONE couple will be celebrating twice as much after giving birth to twins on March 16 at Gladstone's Mater Hospital.

Peta and Brad Briskey, already parents to two-year- old Baxter, welcomed Stella Rose and Archer James Briskey on Friday, at 2.25pm and 2.51pm respectively.

Mum Peta said the couple were excited about their newest additions.

"It was a big surprise," she said.

"We never expected to have twins, but obviously we knew from very early scans.

"Brad's also excited, but it's a bit daunting."

Peta said the proud couple were working through the logistics of having twins, admitting it brings some unique challenges.

Older sibling Baxter turns three in April, and is looking forward to spending life with his new brother and sister.

"We prepared him for it a lot, he calls them his babies," she said.

"He's had cuddles, he's been gentle and gives them lots of kisses.

"He tries to give them his (toy) bulldozers and feed them his biscuits.

"I'm relieved because I didn't know how it would be when reality hit, but he's certainly adjusted.

"When we get home it will be interesting."

The couple are getting a helping hand from extended family, with Peta's mum, Jo McGovern, travelling up from Maryborough to witness the birth of her grandchildren.

"We're so proud, they're about our 16th grandchildren and our first set of twins," Jo said.

"My mum's sister had two sets so this is where it comes through.

"They say it usually skips a generation."

Mum Peta thanked the Mater Hospital for their care.