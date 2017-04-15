28°
Two-month investigation reveals every Gladstone blackspot

Geoff Egan
| 15th Apr 2017 6:06 AM Updated: 6:06 AM

MORE than $10 million was spent upgrading one of Gladstone's worst blackspots and no one has died there since.

An analysis of 15 years of Queensland Government crash data has revealed seven people have died in six crashes on a 12km stretch of the Bruce Hwy between Mount Larcom and the Epala Rd turnoff. All but one of those crashes involved a truck.

The tragic history of our region's deadliest highway is revealed as police plead with drivers to take care on Queensland roads over the Easter break.

Our new interactive map reveals two people were killed in crashes in Ambrose near the Bruce Hwy, Gentle Annie Rd intersection alone.

QLD Road Fatalities 2001-2016

Explore the map or scroll through widgets to interact with the data

These included a September 2010 crash that killed a Cairns man and injured four others when a Landcruiser and a Mazda sedan collided head-on.

Four years later, but just metres away, a car driver was killed in another head-on collision in Ambrose.

But no fatal crashes have occurred since the Queensland Government spent $10.8 million on the road in 2014.

The highway's intersection with Gentle Annie Rd and Sinclair St intersection in Ambrose cost $3 million to upgrade and 3.5km of the highway between Mount Larcom and Laws Creek was resurfaced and widened for $7.8 million.

A Department of Transport and Main Roads spokeswoman said the road upgrades included two new truck driver rest areas north of Mount Larcom, highway resurfacing and the road widening to 10m.

READ MORE: HIGH SPEED ROADS ARE GLADSTONE'S DEADLIEST

Crash records also show major inter-city highways are some of deadliest roads in Queensland.

More than four in 10 Gladstone road deaths between 2001 and 2016 occurred on the Bruce Hwy alone.

The TMR spokeswoman said major roads like the Bruce Hwy could soon be home to new point-to-point speed cameras.

She said two point-to-point systems would be installed every year on Queensland roads over the next three years. But their locations have not been determined.

Point-to-point cameras measure a vehicle's average speed between two points on a road.

"New sites are selected based on crash data. Both TMR and Queensland Police prioritise continuous lengths of roads that exhibit a significant history of speed camera criteria crashes in the preceding five years," she said.

"This assessment process determines the potential locations of new point-to-point camera sites."

So far, the cameras are only installed at the Sunshine Coast on the Bruce Hwy and on the Mount Lindesay Hwy in Logan.

A leading road safety expert believes installing point-to-point speed cameras along regional highways could save lives.

The George Institute for Public Health injury division head Rebecca Ivers said the speed cameras and better quality roads were key to reducing Queensland's road toll.

"Simple road engineering can help improve safety on curves, but as police cannot enforce speed limits across our vast road network, utilisation of other speed management systems like point-to-point cameras would help significantly to manage safety," she said.

She said council and state government road planning needed to consider all road users - not just cars.

"Road safety is not just about cars and drivers, and government has an important job in making sure all road users can travel safely," she said.

OUR DEADLIEST ROADS

Bruce Hwy 41 deaths

Gladstone-Benaraby Rd 8 deaths

Round Hill Rd 8 deaths

Dawson Hwy 6 deaths

Gladstone-Mt Larcom Rd 4 deaths

* Road deaths 2001-2016

- ARM NEWSDESK

