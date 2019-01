An aerial view of the Orica plant at Yarwun, west of Gladstone.

An aerial view of the Orica plant at Yarwun, west of Gladstone. Brenda Strong

ONE man suffered facial burns and another from nausea after they were exposed to a chemical at Orica Yarwun today.

Queensland Ambulance Service was called to the plant shortly before 10am with reports of a man in his 30s and a man in his 60s being exposed to acid.

QAS said one of the men suffered facial burns and the other had nausea from exposure to the chemical's fumes.

They were taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.