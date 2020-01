Paramedics took two men who were involved in a car crash to Gladstone Hospital last night.

TWO men were taken to Gladstone Hospital last night after a car crash in West Gladstone.

Queensland Ambulance Service was called to the two-vehicle crash at Breslin St at 8.24pm.

One man was experiencing neck pain and the other sustained minor injuries to his lower leg.

They were both taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.