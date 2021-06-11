Two men in hospital after crashing over embankment

Two men were taken to Gympie Hospital after they crashed their car ‘over an embankment’ in the Mary Valley on Thursday night.

Two male patients were taken to Gympie Hospital after a single-vehicle crash in the Mary Valley last night.

They were driving in Amamoor when their vehicle went over an embankment and crashed at 7:05pm Thursday night, according to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson.

The incident occurred on Dobson Road and Mary Valley Link Road.

They were both transported in a stable condition with minor injuries.

Police also attended the scene.

