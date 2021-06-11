Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two men were taken to Gympie Hospital after they crashed their car ‘over an embankment’ in the Mary Valley on Thursday night.
Two men were taken to Gympie Hospital after they crashed their car ‘over an embankment’ in the Mary Valley on Thursday night.
News

Two men in hospital after crashing over embankment

Kristen Camp
by and Kristen Camp
11th Jun 2021 7:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two male patients were taken to Gympie Hospital after a single-vehicle crash in the Mary Valley last night.

They were driving in Amamoor when their vehicle went over an embankment and crashed at 7:05pm Thursday night, according to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson.

The incident occurred on Dobson Road and Mary Valley Link Road.

They were both transported in a stable condition with minor injuries.

Police also attended the scene.

Originally published as Two men in hospital after crashing over embankment

accident editors picks road crash
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        From a stomach ache to heartbreak for Gladstone family

        Premium Content From a stomach ache to heartbreak for Gladstone family

        News “The scary part is we still have no real idea of what is going on.” Gladstone infant Amarlie O’Connor is recovering after crucial surgery.

        Environmental groups react to State Gov renewables funding

        Premium Content Environmental groups react to State Gov renewables funding

        News “We still have a long way to go until we reach the Queensland renewable energy...

        Young athletes ready to take Gladstone carnival by storm

        Premium Content Young athletes ready to take Gladstone carnival by storm

        Athletics “We are excited and happy to welcome everyone back.”

        Thieves stole gun, taser from CQ hotel after Origin

        Premium Content Thieves stole gun, taser from CQ hotel after Origin

        News The Queensland Police Service have revealed thieves who burgled the Miriam Vale...