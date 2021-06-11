Two men in hospital after crashing over embankment
Two male patients were taken to Gympie Hospital after a single-vehicle crash in the Mary Valley last night.
They were driving in Amamoor when their vehicle went over an embankment and crashed at 7:05pm Thursday night, according to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson.
The incident occurred on Dobson Road and Mary Valley Link Road.
They were both transported in a stable condition with minor injuries.
Police also attended the scene.
