TWO MEN were taken hospital after single-vehicle rollover near Biloela last night.

Paramedics were called to the Dawson Hwy in Callide at 12.17am.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the vehicle was a HiLux and was found on its side.

He said police were investigating into the cause of the accident.

The two men were taken to Biloela Hospital in stable conditions with minor injuries.