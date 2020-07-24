Menu
Emergency services were called to Millennium Esplanade at 12.26am.
UPDATE: Two men critical after car crashes into power pole

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
24th Jul 2020 7:23 AM | Updated: 7:55 AM
UPDATE 7.46AM: 

 A MAN in his 20s has been flown to a Brisbane hospital after the car he was in crashed into a power pole at Tannum Sands this morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the driver was a 23-year-old female.

The passengers, two men in their 20s, were both in critical conditions. 

One man was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital. 

She said Forensic Crash Unit is investigating. 

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said fireys assisted QAS in extricating a person out of the vehicle. 

She said the last crew left at 4.15am. 

INITIAL:

TWO MEN have been taken to hospital, both in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash in Tannum Sands early this morning.

Emergency services were called to Millennium Esplanade at 12.26am.

A man in his 20s was taken to Gladstone Hospital before Royal Flying Doctors Services flew him to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

The second man in his 30s was taken to hospital with abdominal injuries.

A woman, uninjured, was also taken to Gladstone Hospital by other means.

