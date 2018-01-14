Menu
Two men dead after workplace incident

Campbell Gellie
by

UPDATE 11.45am:

SARINA councillor Martin Bella said the death of two men at a Sarina transport company overnight would "knock" the small community.

Cr Bella said the family that owned the business - Vella Haulage Sarina - was one of the old families in the community.

"Everyone knows them, I went to school with the family."

Cr Bella also said it wasn't just a hit for the family but also for those that work for the company.

"They are local employers as well so this will affect the whole community."

The two men were found dead inside a molasses tank on Saturday evening by police.

Initial Workplace Health and Safety Queensland investigations suggest the men were affected by fumes, and had been cleaning the tank when the tragic incident took place.

UPDATE 7.40am:

WORKPLACE Health and Safety Queensland have investigators at a Sarina transport business this morning after two men died there on Saturday.

The two men, one 52 and the other 48, were found dead inside a tank.

A WHSQ spokesman said emergency services were contacted after water was seen coming from the tank.

The vehicle involved was a prime mover with a transport tank.

The spokesman said the two men worked for the transport company.

EARLIER 7am:

TWO men are dead after a workplace incident at Sarina on Saturday.

A 52-year-old man and 48-year-old man died while cleaning a molasses tank on Saturday according to Queensland Police.

Police were notified of the incident off Sarina Beach Rd about 8.30 on Saturday night and on arrived found the men deceased.

Initial investigations suggest the men were affected by fumes, a police media spokesperson said.

Workplace Health and Safety Queensland will now lead the investigation into the incident.

Campbell Gellie

Mackay Daily Mercury
Local Partners