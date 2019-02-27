Two men arrested after car crash, burglary rampage

TWO men have been arrested after allegedly committing several offences yesterday involving a car crash, theft of cars, burglary and dangerous operation.

The Queensland Police Service have alleged the offending began yesterday with a car crash into a fence near Handley Drive and Malpas St at Boyne Island.

Police allege a 27-year-old Rockhampton man and a 43-year-old West Gladstone man were travelling in a Ford Falcon at high speed.

It is alleged the driver lost control and travelled down an embankment and into a fence of a residential premises.

A QPS spokeswoman said both men fled on foot and approached the Boyne Plaza Complex.

The spokeswoman said the men approached a woman sitting in her car with three children inside.

One of the men sat in the driver's seat of the car and demanded the woman hand over the keys.

The QPS spokeswoman said the man realised the keys were not in the ignition and began to harass the woman.

Members of the public heard and came to the woman's aid.

The men fled on foot and approached a residence on Chauvel Ct.

It is alleged one man waited outside the home while the other went to the door and asked the home-owners to borrow a phone.

Police allege the home-owners allowed the man to come inside where he saw a set of keys on a nearby table.

The man grabbed the keys and he and his co-accused took off in a Subaru Forrester parked outside the home.

The silver Subaru was located by police sometime later.

The QPS spokesman said both men were arrested at Beecher, the 43-year-old at 9.40pm and the 27-year-old about 12.35am today.

The spokeswoman said tbth men were charged with seven offences each including one count of failing to stop, two counts of dangerous driving, two counts of the unlawful use of a motor vehicle, one count of burglary and one count of demanding property by menacing with intent to steal.

Both man were denied watch-house bail and will appear in Gladstone Magistrates Court this morning.