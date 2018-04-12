Two local organisations join forces to benefit them both

OPPORTUNITIES: Gidarjil and CQG, by working together, are hoping to secure a 'dream job'.

ON APRIL 3, 2010, the oil tanker Shen Neng 1 crashed into Douglas Shoal, north-east of Gladstone leaving a trail of toxic paint that's yet to be cleaned up.

Gladstone-based environmental consultants CQG Consulting and indigenous not-for-profit Gidarjil Development Corporation, are hoping to get the chance to do just that.

Both organisations are eagerly awaiting the outcome of a tendering process to find out if they have secured the job.

In July last year, CQG and Gidarjil signed a memorandum of understanding, and have been working closely together since.

Natalie Madden senior environmental scientist at CQG said it was all about mutual benefit.

"When Gidarjil are tendering for work, they can say they've got qualified people and scientific equipment on the team; we can say we've got cultural knowledge and indigenous rangers,” she said.

Natalie said the decision to partner with Gidarjil just made sense.

"Culturally they know the area, they are custodians of that territory (the waters off Gladstone),” she said.

Tom Osborne, sea ranger manager for Gidarjil, said the relationship with CQG was "critical”.

"We can't be dependent on government funding to survive continually, we've got to look for (ways) to create fee-for-service opportunities,” he said.