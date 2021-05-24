Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

Two ‘likely’ COVID-19 cases in Melbourne

by Rhiannon Tuffield
24th May 2021 10:58 AM

Two likely COVID cases have emerged in Victoria, potentially ending the state’s virus-free streak after an infected man entered the state earlier this month.

The Victorian Department of Health on Monday confirmed two “likely” positive cases of COVID-19 had been discovered in Melbourne’s northern suburbs.

It’s understood the two cases are linked.

The department said a full investigation was underway into the results, and initial public health actions were being put in place while both individuals isolated.

It comes after Victoria’s chief health officer Brett Sutton issued a warning on Friday about a “worrying” situation in Melbourne’s northern suburbs.

Traces of COVID were last Thursday picked up in wastewater in the Epping and Wollert areas, almost three weeks after the city reported the positive COVID case from a man who flew in from India.

COVID-19 fragments were last week picked up in wastewater in Melbourne’s northern suburbs. Picture: NCA NewsWire /David Crosling
COVID-19 fragments were last week picked up in wastewater in Melbourne’s northern suburbs. Picture: NCA NewsWire /David Crosling

On Friday Professor Sutton warned anyone experiencing symptoms to get tested.

“This detection is of note because there are public exposure sites in the area relating to the Wollert case, who has been isolating in a health hotel outside the catchment,” he said.

“Out of an abundance of caution, anyone who has been to any exposure sites has to get tested and isolate.”

Dozens of locations have been listed as public exposure sites since the positive case was first reported on May 11.

While the sites were mainly concentrated to Epping and Altona North, Melbourne’s CBD and the Southern Cross and Craigieburn train stations were listed as high risk.

But revelations that came to light late on Friday found contact tracers had missed a vital virus exposure site.

Professor Sutton said there had been an ‘error’ in pinpointing Woolworths in Epping North as an exposure site.

“We are encouraging anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 – fever, sore throat, cough, shortness of breath, and loss or change in sense of smell or taste – to get tested,” he said.

The latest outbreak was sparked by an infected man who returned to Australia from overseas last month. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Daniel Pockett.
The latest outbreak was sparked by an infected man who returned to Australia from overseas last month. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Daniel Pockett.

“While the detections may be due to someone who has had COVID-19 that is no longer infectious continuing to shed the virus, it is also possible that it is due to an active but undiagnosed infectious case.”

The latest outbreak was sparked by an infected man, in his 30s, who returned to Australia from India on April 19.

The man returned to his Wollert home in Victoria on May 4, and developed symptoms four days later, before returning a positive COVID test on May 11.

Authorities believe he caught the virus in the Adelaide quarantine hotel where he was staying.

Originally published as Two ‘likely’ COVID-19 cases in Melbourne

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health melbourne victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police evader taken down in waterway by dog squad

        Premium Content Police evader taken down in waterway by dog squad

        Crime A man pleaded guilty to 21 charges after his wild crime spree throughout Queensland came to an end.

        Letter to the editor: A fare deal

        Premium Content Letter to the editor: A fare deal

        Opinion “Who dares to challenge this unethical TransLink, State Government policy?”

        Weather guide: Final week of autumn in Gladstone

        Premium Content Weather guide: Final week of autumn in Gladstone

        Weather The Gladstone region is forecast to enjoy a glorious week as autumn winds up and...

        Serious injuries: Woman airlifted after highway crash

        Premium Content Serious injuries: Woman airlifted after highway crash

        Breaking A woman has been airlifted to hospital after being freed from her vehicle following...