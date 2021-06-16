Menu
CRASH ROLLOVER: Two patients were hospitalised with minor injuries after a crash near Gympie last night.
News

Two injured, Peak Downs Highway blocked after crash

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
16th Jun 2021 7:06 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two people have been injured in a two-vehicle crash on the Peak Downs Highway southwest of Mackay.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 6.20pm Wednesday at Winchester.

Traffic is blocked on both directions of the highway.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said two people were injured.

Winchester is about 40km southeast of Moranbah.

emergency services peak downs highway peak downs highway crash winchester downs
Mackay Daily Mercury

