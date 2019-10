A man and a boy were taken to hospital this morning after a single-vechile crash on the Bruce Highway.

A MAN and a boy were taken to hospital this morning after a single-vehicle crash on a major highway.

Paramedics were called to the Bruce Highway in Colosseum at about 3.30am where they treated a man in his 50s and a boy for minor injuries.

One patient was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.