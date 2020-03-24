Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service 2017
Queensland Ambulance Service 2017
News

Two injured after ute rolls on Bruce Highway

Ashley Pillhofer
24th Mar 2020 9:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG man has suffered head injuries after a ute rolled on the Bruce Highway at Bloomsbury.

Paramedics were called to the scene just before 8am after reports two people were injured in a single-vehicle crash.

A second patient, a woman, suffered leg injuries.

Two Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews were tasked to the scene.

A QFES spokeswoman said the ute had rolled off the road and into an embankment.

Paramedics transported both patients to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

More Stories

bloomsbury bruce highway crash crash mackay qas vehicle accident
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Don’t miss My First Year: online and in print

        Don’t miss My First Year: online and in print

        News There’s something magical about the beaming faces of our young school students as they begin their first year.

        • 24th Mar 2020 10:10 AM
        Trainees conserving region’s natural areas

        premium_icon Trainees conserving region’s natural areas

        News Through the Skilling Workers for Queensland Program, seven Gidarjil trainees have...

        • 24th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
        IN COURT: 46 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 46 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...

        ‘Couldn’t you be proactive?’: Departing doctor speaks out

        premium_icon ‘Couldn’t you be proactive?’: Departing doctor speaks out

        News COVID-19 might deliver what outgoing doctor has been calling for.