Two women in quarantine in Tennant Creek have been slapped with fines for repeatedly flouting coronavirus restrictions by leaving their accommodation.
Crime

Two in quarantine fined for repeatedly leaving accommodation

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
16th Apr 2020 2:18 PM
Police say the women - one aged 39 and the other aged 46 - breached their 14-day quarantine on Wednesday.

A concerned resident dobbed in the duo, with cops warning the women and explaining to them the need to isolate.

However, later that day police visited the location where the women were in quarantine after receiving more reports from the public that they continued to leave their accommodation.

Each woman was slapped with fine of $1,099 as a result.

They have also been referred to environmental health officers who will conduct a further risk assessment to determine if contact tracing is required.

In total, 4,960 compliance checks have now been completed in the Territory, with 26 fines issued.

