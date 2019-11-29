Two in hospital after vehicle rollover on major hwy

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics responded to a vehicle rollover in Miriam Vale this morning.

TWO MEN suspected of drink-driving were taken to hospital after a single-vehicle rollover in Miriam Vale earlier this morning.

Paramedics and police attended the scene at 4.01am.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said officers found the vehicle on its side two kilometres north of Miriam Vale on the Bruce Highway.

The spokeswoman said the two men were suspected to be under the influence, however police could not confirm who was driving the vehicle.

She said both men were arrested.

One man was treated for chest injuries and the second man had arm injuries.

Both were taken to Gladstone Hospital in stable conditions.

The spokeswoman said both men would be tested for drugs and alcohol.

Police are investigating the incident, no charges have been laid.

More to come.