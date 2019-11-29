Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics responded to a vehicle rollover in Miriam Vale this morning.
Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics responded to a vehicle rollover in Miriam Vale this morning.
News

Two in hospital after vehicle rollover on major hwy

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
29th Nov 2019 8:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO MEN suspected of drink-driving were taken to hospital after a single-vehicle rollover in Miriam Vale earlier this morning.

Paramedics and police attended the scene at 4.01am.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said officers found the vehicle on its side two kilometres north of Miriam Vale on the Bruce Highway.

The spokeswoman said the two men were suspected to be under the influence, however police could not confirm who was driving the vehicle.

She said both men were arrested.

One man was treated for chest injuries and the second man had arm injuries.

Both were taken to Gladstone Hospital in stable conditions.

The spokeswoman said both men would be tested for drugs and alcohol.

Police are investigating the incident, no charges have been laid.

More to come.

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 9 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 9 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court...

        • 29th Nov 2019 8:17 AM
        Queensland’s summer outlook is here and its not looking good

        premium_icon Queensland’s summer outlook is here and its not looking good

        News Bureau manager of long-range forecasting Dr Andrew Watkins said Queensland’s summer...

        Attenborough, ScUber attracts UK tourists to Heron

        premium_icon Attenborough, ScUber attracts UK tourists to Heron

        News WATCHING David Attenborough explore the reef off Heron Island was all the...

        $500k marketing blitz to lure EU tourists to GBR

        premium_icon $500k marketing blitz to lure EU tourists to GBR

        News $500k marketing blitz launched for GBR.