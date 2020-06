Two people were taken to hospital after a crash in Yarwun overnight.

Paramedics were called to Obodin Road at 10.24pm where they treated a man in his 20s for back pain and a girl in her teens with facial and upper body injuries.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services also attended the scene where they made the area safe and removed the vehicle from the road.

Both patients were transported to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.