Two in hospital after four-vehicle crash

TWO people have been taken to hospital after a four-vehicle crash near Boyne Island earlier this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the intersection at Gladstone Benaraby Rd and Boyne Island Rd about 2.30pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a woman in her 20s and another person were taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

She said the occupants of the other vehicles did not need medical attention.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said there were some traffic delays.