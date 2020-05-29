Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency crews attended the crash.
Emergency crews attended the crash.
News

Two in hospital after four-vehicle crash

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
29th May 2020 3:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO people have been taken to hospital after a four-vehicle crash near Boyne Island earlier this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the intersection at Gladstone Benaraby Rd and Boyne Island Rd about 2.30pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a woman in her 20s and another person were taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

She said the occupants of the other vehicles did not need medical attention.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said there were some traffic delays.

boyne island traffic crash gladstone
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WINTER OUTLOOK: What Gladstone can expect

        premium_icon WINTER OUTLOOK: What Gladstone can expect

        Weather The Bureau of Meteorology released their Winter Outlook earlier this week. Find out what's in store for us.

        Counsellor offers therapy to students affected by COVID-19

        premium_icon Counsellor offers therapy to students affected by COVID-19

        News CLARE BOND knows what its like for students who are doing it tough during...

        Plaque commemorates dedicated caretaker

        premium_icon Plaque commemorates dedicated caretaker

        News A dedicated worker will be remembered with a plaque in a Gladstone park.

        Gladstone’s support helps child see again

        premium_icon Gladstone’s support helps child see again

        Community Funds raised by the Gladstone community have helped a five-year-old have her...