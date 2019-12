The car was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Auckland St this morning

A MAN in his 80s and a woman in her 60s were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in the CBD this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 11.27am on the corner of Auckland and Tank Sts.

A QAS spokeswoman said the man had cut his leg but the woman did not have any obvious injuries.

Both were taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.