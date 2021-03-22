Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two people have been freed from a car that crashed down an embankment in Lowood on Sunday afternoon.
Two people have been freed from a car that crashed down an embankment in Lowood on Sunday afternoon.
News

Two in hospital after car crashes down 4m embankment

Hugh Suffell
21st Mar 2021 6:00 PM | Updated: 22nd Mar 2021 4:45 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two people have been freed from a car that crashed down an embankment in Lowood on Sunday afternoon.

A spokesman from Queensland Ambulance said paramedics, including critical care rushed to a single-vehicle crash at 4.10pm.

The car reportedly crashed at the bottom of a four metre embankment in the Somerset region.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services freed two patients from the wreckage before they were transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

More stories by Hugh Suffell.

More Stories

queensland ambulance service
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone Hospital shame: How many are waiting too long

        Premium Content Gladstone Hospital shame: How many are waiting too long

        News Queensland Health data on Gladstone Hospital performance reveals delays in seeing patients and ramping.

        Speedway Australia gives Benaraby track ‘thumbs up’

        Premium Content Speedway Australia gives Benaraby track ‘thumbs up’

        News Gladstone Auto Club needs assistance to install lighting around the new “world...

        Woman arrested over alleged Gladstone bottle shop assault

        Premium Content Woman arrested over alleged Gladstone bottle shop assault

        News Police and ambulance paramedics have responded to a bottle shop at Gladstone.

        Solar panel fire extinguished

        Premium Content Solar panel fire extinguished

        News Fire-fighters are responding to reports of a “visible flame” near a solar panel on...