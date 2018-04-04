Two in custody after suspected meat theft attempt

T-BONED: Two men were taken into custody after suspected meat theft

TWO men are assisting police with their inquiries after a suspected stealing incident at Coles Stockland this afternoon.

A police spokesman said two men were seen packing about $800 worth of meat into bags shortly after 1pm.

The bags were recovered by a staff member outside the shop, but the men left in a white dual cab ute, the spokesman said.

Two men in a white dual cab ute were later stopped by police at the Calliope Crossroads and taken into custody.

No charges have yet been laid.