IN CUSTODY: Police near the intersection of Whiting St and Emperor St at Toolooa.
Crime

Two in custody after reports of man with knife at Toolooa

Andrew Thorpe
by
30th Apr 2018 9:47 AM

A MAN has been taken into custody after police received reports of someone walking in the street brandishing a knife at Toolooa.

Several units were called to the scene at 8.55am and located the man shortly afterwards.

The Observer understands a machete or a machete-like knife was found in the area.

An ambulance was seen heading in the direction of Toolooa with sirens on, but a QAS spokesman said there were no jobs yet on file for that area.

Another person has also been taken into custody and has been taken to the watch house.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as details emerge.

Gladstone Observer

    Local Partners