Two people have been taken to hospital after reportedly falling off the back of a moving ute.
News

Two hospitalised after ute fall

by SAM FLANAGAN
2nd Apr 2021 1:04 PM
Two people have been taken to Townsville University Hospital after reportedly falling off the back of a moving ute.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said they were called to Gumlow Rd in Bohle Plains around 8.40am this morning.

Paramedics were called after two males allegedly fell off the back of a ute travelling 40km-60km/h.

Paramedics treated the two males on scene before transporting them to Townsville University Hospital in a stable condition.

It's believed one of the male suffered head related injuries.

 

