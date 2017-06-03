BREAKING: Two hospitalised as semi hits ute north of Biloela

TOTALLED: The Landcruiser was left severely damaged in the crash.

THE DRIVER of a truck which failed to give way at a rural intersection north of Biloela this afternoon has driven away from a crash uninjured - but the family in the vehicle he hit was not so lucky.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Jambin-Dakenba Rd and Earlsfield Rd south-east of Jambin just after midday.

The semi-trailer truck, travelling south-west on Earlsfield Rd, failed to give way as it went to cross the intersection onto Bongers Lane, and collided with a black dual cab Landcruiser ute driving south on Jambin Dakenba-Rd.

An ambulance was called to the scene around 12.10pm.

The male driver of the Landcruiser suffered minor lacerations due to broken glass, while an adult female teenager in the car received soft tissue injuries.

Both were transported to Biloela Hospital and accompanied by two children also in the car.

The Landcruiser was left severely damaged, and pieces of its headlights littered the road following the incident.

The driver of the semi-trailer was issued a traffic infringement notice by police at the scene.