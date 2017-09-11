26°
Two hospitalised after Boyne Island crash

CRASH: Two cars were severely damaged in a crash at a Boyne Island intersection this afternoon. Chris Lees
Andrew Thorpe
by

PARAMEDICS have assessed five people at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Boyne Island.

The crash occurred just before 11.30am at the corner of Beltana Dr and Malpas St.

Two people were taken to Gladstone Hospital suffering minor lacerations, according to the Queensland Ambulance Service.

Each of the cars involved in the crash suffered considerable damage, though police said the incident itself consisted of a "minor to moderate" impact.

Both cars have been removed from the road.

Updates to follow.

 

Topics:  boyne island gladstone crash gladstone hospital

