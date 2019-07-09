Two Gympie cold cases that have stumped police for years

GYMPIE'S COLD CASE: Left: Martin Terrence Cowen last made contact with family from Gympie on July 31, 2005. Right: Jason Hazelgrove was last seen walking on Tin Can Bay Road in the vicinity of Randwick Road between midnight and 2am on July 13, 2010.

GYMPIE'S COLD CASE: Left: Martin Terrence Cowen last made contact with family from Gympie on July 31, 2005. Right: Jason Hazelgrove was last seen walking on Tin Can Bay Road in the vicinity of Randwick Road between midnight and 2am on July 13, 2010. Police Media

TWO separate cold cases have stumped Gympie detectives for more than a decade.

Martin Cowen was only 50 years old when he went missing in Gympie on July 31, 2005.

The solidly built man with grey hair and blue eyes last made contact with family on that date. His bike was located in bushland near his Gympie home some time later but he has not been seen since.

MISSING: Martin Terrence Cowen last made contact with family from Gympie on July 31, 2005. Contributed

"In 2009, this matter was presented to the Coroner who found Cowen to be deceased," a Queensland Police Service spokesman said yesterday.

"There has been no further information provided to investigators since this time."

No official explanation was ever given as to the circumstances behind Mr Cowen's presumed death, but a QPS spokesman said the investigation was ongoing.

"Although declared deceased, Mr Cowen's remains have never been located and as such he remains listed as a missing person," the spokesman said.

"This investigation will remain open until Cowen is located and police will investigate any new information which comes to hand."

The second cold case involved Jason Hazelgrove, who went missing nine years ago, in 2010.

Gympie CIB officer in charge Detective Sergeant Dion Southey told The Gympie Times three weeks after Mr Hazelgrove disappeared that his family was anxious to hear from him.

MISSING: Jason Paul Hazelgrove was last seen in Gympie in July 2010 by family. Contributed

Mr Hazelgrove was last seen walking along the Tin Can Bay Rd near Randwick Rd, between midnight and 2am on July 13, 2010.

He was dressed in black tracksuit pants, a grey T-shirt and white joggers.

"This matter is currently being investigated and a report is being prepared for the Coroner," QPS said yesterday.

If you have any information in relation to these cold cases, please phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.