Two guns found at primary school teacher’s home

A primary school teacher was found with unregistered guns in her house. FILE PHOTO.

A PRIMARY school teacher found unlawfully possessing two guns, said she had no idea they were unregistered as they were passed down by her late husband.

Leanne Patricia Callum, 53, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to unlawfully possessing weapons.

The court was told police were called to Callum’s address by paramedics for an unrelated incident on October 14.

Callum gave police permission to enter and seize the firearms – a double-barrelled shotgun and a 22-calibre rifle located in a gun safe.

The court was told the guns were observed to not have been used in a long time.

Police also seized 15 shotgun shells.

Police checks showed the guns had never been registered and no-one at the address had a firearm’s licence.

During a police interview Callum told police the firearms were her late husband’s and had been passed through as family heirlooms.

She told police she had no idea the guns weren’t registered but conceded she’d had ample time to report them to authorities.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield told the court the weapons had been kept in a spare bedroom in a locked gun safe and the key to the safe was kept in a locked filing cabinet.

She said her client’s husband did have a weapon’s licence and the guns had been passed down through his family.

Ms Ditchfield said Callum assumed her husband would have done the right thing in terms of registration.

She said Callum had not even thought of the weapons since her husband passed away in 2016 and it was evident the guns hadn’t been fired as they had cobwebs on them.

Ms Ditchfield asked the court to consider a criminal conviction would risk Callum’s employment as a teacher.

Callum was sentenced to a six-month good behaviour bond for $600. She was spared a conviction.