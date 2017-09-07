Two Gladstone region medical centres enter administration

CREDITORS will decide the fate of a Gladstone and Calliope health service provider after it entered voluntary administration this week.

Australian Securities and Investments Commission documents show the owner of Gladstone Valley and Calliope Medical Centres, Medifield, was placed in the hands hands of creditors on September 4.

The filings were made ten days after the unexpected closure of Calliope Medical Centre, which was believed to be a result of a lack of doctors.

Doctors from the Calliope centre are believed to be operating out of the Gladstone Valley Medical Centre, which remains open.

But the centre's future is uncertain, with Worrells Solvency and Forensic Accountants liquidator Dane Hammond due to meet with creditors on September 14 to decide the fate of the company.

The Calliope closure shocked residents, and since then more than 1000 people have signed a petition calling for GP services to be retained in the township after the medical centre closed.

The petition, launched by Alive Pharmacy Calliope, will soon be used to rally local, state and federal governments to make legislative changes to encourage doctors to work and live in regional towns.

ASIC documents show creditor's options are to appoint a committee of inspection or to appoint someone else as the administrators of the company.

Gladstone Valley Medical Centre directed The Observer to contact Mr Hammond for comment, however he could not be reached.