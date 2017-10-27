News

Two fresh faces on GAPDL Board of Directors

SET TO SERVE: The elected board of directors from the GAPDL AGM are (from left) Mark Spearing, Brent Jordison, Leigh Zimmerlie, Jeffrey Moodie, Ron English, Sarah Skinner, Terry Purcell and Rowen Winsor. Absent: Peter Friel and Desley O'Grady.
MATT HARRIS
MOST of the status quo will be kept in place on the Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Limited board of directors for the next year.

Two directors, Fabienne Wintle and Alex Staines have ceased their involvement in the not-for-profit, membership based organisation.

Ms Wintle left in August last year, while Mr Staines recently took up a position as Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd's media advisor.

In their place step Jeffrey Moodie and Peter Friel.

Jeffrey Moodie is on the GAPDL board of directors.
Mr Moodie was born and raised in the Callide Valley and moved to Gladstone in 2002 to take on the terminal manager role for the Gladstone GrainCorp Bulk Exports Terminal and later took on responsibility for the Mackay GrainCorp Terminal. He is also on the board of the Yaralla Sports Club.

Mr Friel is the current chief executive officer of Gladstone Airport Corporation after taking up the role in January. He is an aviation professional with over 15 years' work in airport management, both operations and business development.

CEO of Gladstone Airport Corporation, Peter Friel at his office.
He has a wide-ranging experience managing airports in iconic tourism areas including Cairns, the Kimberleys, Tasmania, Cape York and the Indian Oceans territories of Cocos and Christmas Island.

Leigh Zimmerlie will remain chairperson with Brent Jordison, her deputy.

Cr Desley O'Grady and Rowen Winsor remain as the council representative and major industry representative respectively.

