BLAZE: Two fires are burning in Mt Larcom on the Narrows Road and near Popenia and Spanns Rd.
Two fires burning in Mt Larcom

liana walker
by
4th Sep 2019 3:51 PM

SIX Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene at a grass fire burning near Popenia and Spanns Rd in Mount Larcom.

A QFES spokeswoman said the fire broke out around 1.15pm and is burning in inaccessible country.

The fire is posing no threat to property at this time.

Firefighters are working to contain the fire and smoke may affect surrounding areas.

Firefighters have also been called to a nearby grass fire on The Narrows Rd around 3.40pm.

This fire is also not posing threat to property at this time.

Residents should close windows and doors and keep any respiratory medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately

