Queensland Rural Fire Service crews are battling two fires at Benaraby.
Two fires at Benaraby producing smoke near highway

Rodney Stevens
rodney.stevens@gladstoneobserver.com.au
26th Sep 2020 2:11 PM
MOTORISTS travelling along the Bruce Highway at Benaraby may encounter smoke from a nearby bushfire.

The Queensland Rural Fire Service advised there is a fire at 48717 to 48746 Bruce Highway Benaraby and smoke may be visible, depending on conditions.

At 2.11pm, the Rural Fire Service also issued an alert for a fire at 189 Pikes Crossing Road at Benaraby.

“There is a vegetation fire at this location,” a spokeswoman said.

“Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

“Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

“Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions. “

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple-0 immediately.

For more information on an local fires, visit the Queensland Rural Fire Service website.

