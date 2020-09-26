Two fires at Benaraby producing smoke near highway

Queensland Rural Fire Service crews are battling two fires at Benaraby.

MOTORISTS travelling along the Bruce Highway at Benaraby may encounter smoke from a nearby bushfire.

The Queensland Rural Fire Service advised there is a fire at 48717 to 48746 Bruce Highway Benaraby and smoke may be visible, depending on conditions.

At 2.11pm, the Rural Fire Service also issued an alert for a fire at 189 Pikes Crossing Road at Benaraby.

“There is a vegetation fire at this location,” a spokeswoman said.

“Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

“Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

“Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions. “

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple-0 immediately.

For more information on an local fires, visit the Queensland Rural Fire Service website.