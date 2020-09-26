Two fires at Benaraby producing smoke near highway
MOTORISTS travelling along the Bruce Highway at Benaraby may encounter smoke from a nearby bushfire.
The Queensland Rural Fire Service advised there is a fire at 48717 to 48746 Bruce Highway Benaraby and smoke may be visible, depending on conditions.
At 2.11pm, the Rural Fire Service also issued an alert for a fire at 189 Pikes Crossing Road at Benaraby.
“There is a vegetation fire at this location,” a spokeswoman said.
“Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.
“Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.
“Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions. “
If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple-0 immediately.
For more information on an local fires, visit the Queensland Rural Fire Service website.