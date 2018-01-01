How dealing with stroke brought these families together

FIRM FRIENDSHIP: Barbara Smith and Robyn Black are full time carers for their husbands, Les and Ian, who both suffered strokes in their 60s, and are now living in Gladstone.

LOSING your memory is like the movie 50 First Dates, but a little bit different.

That's what a carer for someone with an acquired brain injury might tell you.

Four years ago, life changed for Ian and Robyn Black and their family when Mr Black suffered a stroke, aged 61.

Mrs Black said the couple are "very well together 24/7", and that her husband was "always sorry".

"Every day is a new day, and sometimes every 10 minutes it starts all over again," she said.

"Every day for the first two years, he'd wake and up saying 'shouldn't I be at work, what's today, what's happened to me?'."

Then the couple struck up a friendship with Les and Barbara Smith through an acquired brain injury support group in Gladstone.

Mr Smith suffered a stroke five years earlier, just one day before Mr Black.

Both men were nuts about sport and loved to watch the cricket.

The families have found support in each other, and shared a love for travelling in caravans.

"We were getting to the age we were thinking about retiring," Mrs Smith said.

"We had a caravan, had done a trip around Australia once before and we were going to do that.

"When that happened, everything stopped."

Mr Smith, whose stroke was complete of the carotid artery, left him paralysed down his left side.

Every day, his day starts at 7am with help from his watch and a package provided by Ozcare.

"It's not what the brain tells you, it's what the watch tells you," Mrs Smith said.

Mr Black, whose stroke happened in the temporal lobe (responsible for memory and understanding), was told that part of the brain would never repair.

Although doctors said Mr Black would not have a detour in his brain, which would recover his memory, his recovery was considered a speedy one.

"The physios, the speech therapists, the OT, all of those up in Rocky in the rehab were absolutely amazed," Mrs Black said.

"Ian had to read, write, walk, talk, everything.

"They were amazed at what he had done in one and a half months."

Mrs Black believes it is family that brings back flashes of memory for her husband.

The couple often flick through a family photo album to jog his memory.

The couple's daughter-in-law and new grandson became part of the family after the stroke.

"He remembers Les and Barb... (and) his long term memory is fantastic," Mrs Black said.