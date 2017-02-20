31°
News

Two New Zealand holidays up for grabs!

Georja Ryan
| 20th Feb 2017 10:00 AM
The stunning Larnarch Castle is a must-see when in Dunedin. Photo: contributed
The stunning Larnarch Castle is a must-see when in Dunedin. Photo: contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE only thing better than a holiday, is one that costs you zero dollars!

Dunedin Enterprise has teamed up with News Corp to give away two amazing holidays to our readers to send one lucky family and a couple across the ditch to experience one of New Zealand's funkiest cities.

Here's what's up for grabs:

Prize 1: Wild family holiday worth $3,300

What you get - Four Virgin Australia return flights from Brisbane to Dunedin, four night's stay at Scenic Hotel Southern Cross, free entry into Cadbury World, Monarch Wildlife Cruises and a Street Art tour.

Prize 2: Wild couple holiday worth $2,500

What you get - Two Virgin Australia return flights from Brisbane to Dunedin, four night's stay at Distinction Dunedin Hotel, free entry to Larnarch Castle, Dunedin Railway and Royal Albatross Centre.

Entries close 2pm (AEST), Monday April 3. Travel period is June 1- August 31, 2017 (subject to availability) and winners must reside in Australia.

If you haven't heard much about Dunedin, here's a taste of the cool things the city has on offer.

To enter, head HERE.

Topics:  competition dunedin visit-dunedin

Science Festival seriously awesome

CALLING everyone who wants to see, hear and be a part of something totally cool: this is where you need to be this March.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

Tangalooma is amazing if you're keen for a dive, kayak or swim.

THIS summer get out and explore your capital city.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

Search ends for missing fisherman

Search ends for missing fisherman

Emergency services were called out to search for missing fisherman.

Gladstone schools ranked, top OP score achievers revealed

See how your child's school fared in the 2016 OP results.

Pricks: Boy suffers as 'about 20' needles uncovered

John Williams, 4, was pricked by a needle when he was playing at a parkland with his family at Barney Point.

News that a boy pricked himself with a used needle left many shocked

Where are the jobs? $30m Bowen Basin package under fire

Minister for Regional Development Fiona Nash and Federal MP Michelle Landry announced the $30 million Bowen Basin Jobs Package in Mackay on June 20, 2016.

Speed of jobs package delivery under fire

Local Partners

'Bad reputation': Fishermen furious over illegal $900K haul

INVESTIGATORS have swept through two Vietnamese boats anchored off Gladstone's shore, believed to be involved in illegal fishing.

Why it could get smoky and hazy in Gladstone today

An aerial image taken before LNG projects proceeded at Curtis Island. Photo: Australian Marine Conservation Society

It's heating up in Gladstone and it's about to get very smoky.

How Stay at Home Mum blogger Jody Allen struck it big

Jody Allen and Walt Collins will co-host the Seven Network's Stay at Home Mum television series from April.

Jody Allen's star continues to rise at incredible speed

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

One of the top five car collections in the world

A 1950 Alvis TB14 Roadster is a highlight in the museum.

Gosford home to largest, privately-owned classic car collection.

Why Hollywood’s siding with Brad Pitt over Angelina Jolie

TOWARD the end of last month’s Golden Globes ceremony, the producer of the nominated drama Moonlight made a surprise onstage appearance: Brad Pitt.

'Unexpected': Young Gladstone dancer shocked by talent quest win

PROUD PERFORMER: Dancer Yasmine McGuiness couldn't wipe the smile off her face after winning the Fast Track Talent Quest.

DANCER Yasmine McGuiness stole the show in tonight's final

Tensions high at pointy end of MKR's round two

Things are really heating up on My Kitchen Rules.

Games are being played around the My Kitchen Rules table

Jungle Jay sent packing from I'm a Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Here! contestant Jay Laga'aia with Keira.

BIG friendly giant Jay Laga'aia has been eliminated from I'm A Celeb

Carson Kressley brings 'camp' to I'm a Celebrity jungle

"I am not all Park Avenue and daffodils” ... Carson Kressley.

Meet the "campest” campmate to star on I'm a Celebrity.

Stage is set for a good time at 2017's Harbour Festival

Remi Sayre performing at a past Gladstone Harbour Festival Talent Quest.

AN IMPRESSIVE lineup of entertainment is already coming together

Star Wars: The Last Jedi mystery already solved

FILE- This undated file photo provided by Disney shows Daisey Ridley as Rey, left, and John Boyega as Finn, in a scene from the film, \"Star Wars: The Force Awakens.\" Hasbro said it is changing its Star Wars Monopoly set after an 8-year-old girl became upset that Rey, the movie's female heroine, was not included as a figure along with Darth Vader and Kylo Ren. (Disney/Lucasfilm via AP, File) MANDATORY CREDIT

A key mystery surrounding the title of episode eight has been solved

Superb Modern Duplex Equals Low Maintenance Lifestyle

1/11 SUN COURT, Calliope 4680

Duplex 3 2 2 $265,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to present to the market this outstanding modern duplex. 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, single lock up garage plus single undercover...

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION

24 Links Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Where better than Kin Kora with the primary school around the corner from Golf Course Estate, the convenience of shops across the road and a top Golf Course for...

THE CURTIS - THE BEST ADDRESS IN TOWN

30 Goondoon Street, Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 2 1 $480,000 ...

Situated high on Gladstone's main street overlooking the marina out to the harbour, these 49 luxury 2 bed, 2 bath apartments enjoy a stunning outlook as well as...

BIG BLOCK, EXCLUSIVE ESTATE, LOWEST PRICE

17 Parksville Drive, New Auckland 4680

Residential Land You have finally found it! The opportunity to design and construct you ... $275,000

You have finally found it! The opportunity to design and construct you own lifestyle on this level, 1,7xxm2 inner-city estate. - BIG 1,747m2 - Pool(s), Shed(s)...

Top Floor Unit with Superb Ocean Views

Unit 29/7 Kent Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $95,000

PRICED TO SELL - This top floor two bedroom unit has views to die for! From the balcony you have clear uninterrupted views of Gladstone Harbour. The views alone...

A Quality Home in a Fantastic Location

4 Munroe Court, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 2 $399,000

If you are looking for a quality home, built by a local builder, in one of the most sort after locations in Gladstone then this is the one for you! This stunning...

GET NOTICED HERE - SHED PLUS YARD ON HANSON ROAD !

58 Hanson Road, Gladstone South 4680

Commercial - HIGH BAY SHED WITH EXCELLENT EXPOSURE TO HANSON ROAD TRAFFIC - ... POA

- HIGH BAY SHED WITH EXCELLENT EXPOSURE TO HANSON ROAD TRAFFIC - 1895M2 FULLY FENCED YARD - CLOSE TO ALL MAJOR INDUSTRIES AND THE CBD. - ALL OFFERS...

FREEHOLD MULTI TENANTED BUILDING FOR SALE - SOUTH GLADSTONE

146 Off Street, South Gladstone 4680

Commercial - APPROXIMATELY 412M2 OF NET LETTABLE AREA - SHOP 1 - 198M2 ... $875,000 + GST

- APPROXIMATELY 412M2 OF NET LETTABLE AREA - SHOP 1 - 198M2 PLUS 70.5M2 OF MEZZANINE - CURRENTLY VACANT, SUIT RETAIL OR OFFICE - SHOP 2 - 67.2M2 - CURRENTLY...

LARGE OFFICE &amp; WORKSHOP FACILITY IN HILLARD STREET

9 Hilliard Street, Gladstone 4680

Commercial - 320m2 fully air conditioned building includes 8 large offices, training room ... PLEASE CALL

- 320m2 fully air conditioned building includes 8 large offices, training room and board room, server room, reception and kitchen. - Shed 1 - 18m x 12m with good...

FINAL PRICE REDUCTION! ONE OF THE CHEAPEST HOUSES IN GLADSTONE! MUST BE SOLD!

14 Coase Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 1 $155,000

If you are searching for the perfect first home or investment property this is a must see! West Gladstone is currently one of the best performing suburbs in...

Expert: Why renters, home buyers may struggle

Matusik Property Insights director Michael Matusik.

What's next for the city's housing market

Massive seaside development of 3200 lots

DESIRABLE LIFESTYLE: The masterplan for the proposed Elliott Heads Estate.

"There's nothing else left along the coastline of Queensland now"

Potential home buyers punished for doing the 'right thing'

Should I go to university or buy a house?

50 more high rise buildings planned for Brisbane CBD

Height limits have been scrapped for Brisbane CBD

800,000 more people expected to work in city over next 20 years

New suburb in the crosshairs of Coast vandals

UNDER WRAPS: Graffiti on art installations at the entrance to the newly opened Bells Creek Arterial Road has been covered up.

Vandal rechristens Stockland as something less than complimentary

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!