Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Furious dog
Furious dog
News

Two dog attacks within 24 hours

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
12th Jan 2020 9:10 AM | Updated: 9:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services were kept busy in the past 24 hours with two incidents involving dogs in the region.

A female toddler was taken to hospital after a dog bite in Clinton earlier this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service was called to the private residence at 6.15am.

The toddler had injuries to her head and was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Meanwhile paramedics were called to Agnes Water where two men were attacked by a dog yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Masthead Drive at 5.45pm.

A man in his 50s and a man in his 20s sustained serious arm injuries.

Both were taken to Bundaberg Hospital in stable conditions.

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        40+ PHOTOS: Fashion, action at the Calliope Races

        premium_icon 40+ PHOTOS: Fashion, action at the Calliope Races

        News Hundreds came along to the postponed Calliope Boxing Day Races. Did we spot you there?

        UPDATE: Man in hospital after water ski accident at CQ dam

        premium_icon UPDATE: Man in hospital after water ski accident at CQ dam

        News UPDATE: A man in his 20s has injured himself after falling off his water skis.

        Alleged dangerous driver smashes cars in bridge crime spree

        premium_icon Alleged dangerous driver smashes cars in bridge crime spree

        News A MAN who allegedly smashed into several cars, including a police vehicle, in a...

        Weevils help kill ‘detrimental’ weed

        premium_icon Weevils help kill ‘detrimental’ weed

        News The weevils were put into the pond to remove the water lettuce believed to have...