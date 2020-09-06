Menu
Two people are dead after a fatal crash in far north Queensland.
News

Two dead, one fighting for life after horror FNQ crash

by Grace Mason
6th Sep 2020 10:01 AM
TWO men have died a woman is fighting for life after a horrific single vehicle crash at Yarrabah.

Initial information suggests the vehicle containing six passengers crashed on Back Beach Rd about 8.20pm last night.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene.


A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a woman in her 20s was flown to Townsville Hospital in a critical condition with head injuries.

Another woman in her 20s was taken to Cairns Hospital with serious leg injuries.

Two other men, one in his 20s and the other in his 40s, were taken to Cairns Hospital by ambulance in stable conditions with arm and pelvis injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

