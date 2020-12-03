Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two dead in horror chopper crash in NSW Southern Highlands
Two dead in horror chopper crash in NSW Southern Highlands
News

Two dead in horror chopper crash

by Erin Lyons
3rd Dec 2020 5:48 AM

Two people have been killed after their helicopter crashed in the NSW Southern Highlands on Wednesday.

An alert was raised when the helicopter, believed to be on a training flight, failed to return to its base. The aircraft was last seen near Marulan, east of Goulburn.

Emergency crews were called in to comb rugged bushland near Tallong, southwest of Sydney, for almost six hours before they spotted the wreckage just after midnight.

Emergency crews searched rugged bushland for almost six hours. Picture: 9 News
Emergency crews searched rugged bushland for almost six hours. Picture: 9 News

The bodies of two people were located at the crash site. They are yet to be formally identified.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) has been called in to help investigate.

Police will prepare a brief for the Coroner.

Originally published as Two dead in horror chopper crash

More Stories

bushland chopper crash fatalities nsw rural

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Number of Gladdy speeders, red light runners

        Premium Content REVEALED: Number of Gladdy speeders, red light runners

        Crime Data supplied to The Observer shows the shocking number of motorists breaking the rules at the Glenlyon and Tank St speed and red light camera.

        Sparky drove after four-hour bender

        Premium Content Sparky drove after four-hour bender

        News Jack Thomas Newton thought he was right to drive but he wasn’t.

        20+ PHOTOS: Toolooa State High celebrates 2020 formal

        Premium Content 20+ PHOTOS: Toolooa State High celebrates 2020 formal

        Local Faces Toolooa State High School students recently had their formal. See the photos.

        GypsyRumble returns to stage at Agnes Blues and Roots fest

        Premium Content GypsyRumble returns to stage at Agnes Blues and Roots fest

        News After their high-energy, infectious performances and an engaging, inspiring...