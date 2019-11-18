Menu
MS Maasdam cruise ship. Supplied Phil Hoffmann.
Two cruise ships on the way this week

MATT HARRIS
, matthew.harris@gladstoneobserver.com.au
18th Nov 2019 12:00 PM
Gladstone will welcome two cruise ships this week in what’s shaping as a bumper couple of days for tourism.

The Explorer Dream will once again dock in Gladstone for her weekly Wednesday visit, bringing an expected 1800 passengers.

However, before its arrival will be tomorrow’s visit from Holland America Line ship MS Maasdam.

As her name suggests, the Maasdam’s port of registry is the Netherlands and it will be on an international trip originating from Sydney.

ESCAPE: MS Maasdam cruise review, Marina Kay, Sunday Escape – Rembrandt Lounge – Deck 7 Forward Maasdam. Picture: Holland America Line
Gladstone is the second stop on its itinerary which includes Papua New Guinea, Cairns, Townsville, Airlie Beach and Tangalooma.

The Maasdam is more boutique than the Explorer Dream, measuring in at 220m and holding about 1200 passengers.

Her maiden voyage was in 1993 and it’s named after the Maas River in the Netherlands.

It’s expected to arrive at midday and depart Gladstone at 8pm.

